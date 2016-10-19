U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James Hicks, a Lake Butler, Florida native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3091642
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-GC266-005
|Resolution:
|4467x6254
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LAKE BUTLER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Hicks, supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT