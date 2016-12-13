Senior Airman Justin Barrett, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance journeyman, removes his gloves after replacing a pair of lift station pumps at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. Plastic gloves, waders, protective suits, eye protection, lift harnesses and hardhats are worn to ensure safety on the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3091623
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-IP635-0253
|Resolution:
|3110x4665
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
