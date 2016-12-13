Up to their 'waste' in work

Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, unzips his protective suit after getting out of a sewage containment hole at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. Teichert wanted to experience some of what the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance members do day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

