    Up to their 'waste' in work

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, unzips his protective suit after getting out of a sewage containment hole at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. Teichert wanted to experience some of what the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance members do day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3091621
    VIRIN: 161213-F-IP635-0252
    Resolution: 2300x3450
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    This work, Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sewage
    11th Wing
    11th CES

