Col. E. John Teichert, right, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, pumps out sewage water from the bottom of a sewage containment hole with Senior Airman Justin Barrett, left, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance journeyman, in order to replace a pair of lift station pumps at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. Sewage water at the bottom needs to be pumped out through a large vacuum before the lift station pumps are put in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3091618
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-IP635-0171
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT