Up to their 'waste' in work

Col. E. John Teichert, right, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, descends into a sewage containment hole to Senior Airman Justin Barrett, left, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance journeyman, in order to replace a pair of lift station pumps at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. The sewage containment hole is approximately 25 feet deep and 7 feet wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

