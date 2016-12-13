Col. E. John Teichert, 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, prepares to get into a sewage containment hole at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. Teichert assisted a 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance member with replacing the lift station pumps on the east side of base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3091613
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-IP635-0132
|Resolution:
|4336x2891
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT