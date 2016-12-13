(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 6 of 7]

    Up to their 'waste' in work

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Justin Barrett, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance journeyman, yells up to the crew on top while replacing a pair of lift station pumps inside a sewage containment hole at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. This particular hole supports hangars on the east side of base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3091611
    VIRIN: 161213-F-IP635-0084
    Resolution: 3122x2081
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Up to their 'waste' in work [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work
    Up to their 'waste' in work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sewage
    11th Wing
    11th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT