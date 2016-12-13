Up to their 'waste' in work

Senior Airman Justin Barrett, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance journeyman, yells up to the crew on top while replacing a pair of lift station pumps inside a sewage containment hole at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Dec. 13, 2016. This particular hole supports hangars on the east side of base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

