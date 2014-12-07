U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, a San Antonio, Texas native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2014 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 08:12 Photo ID: 3091543 VIRIN: 170110-A-GC266-001 Resolution: 3085x4319 Size: 1.85 MB Location: DC, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Gonzalez supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.