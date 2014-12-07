U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, a San Antonio, Texas native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 08:12
|Photo ID:
|3091543
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-GC266-001
|Resolution:
|3085x4319
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Gonzalez supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT