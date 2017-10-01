(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland

    BERGEN-HOHNE, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    BERGEN-HOHNE, Germany-- 1st Sgt. Ernest Ramirez, senior noncommissioned officer in charge of HHC, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division observes his Soldiers driving military vehicles before beginning their second day of the convoy to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners, Jan. 10, at Bergen-Hohne base. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 07:47
    Photo ID: 3091532
    VIRIN: 170110-A-SK411-026
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: BERGEN-HOHNE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland
    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland
    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland
    4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT