4th ID continues second leg of convoy to Poland

BERGEN-HOHNE, Germany-- 1st Sgt. Ernest Ramirez, senior noncommissioned officer in charge of HHC, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division briefs his Soldiers before beginning their second day of the convoy to Poland for their nine-month deployment training along side multinational partners, Jan. 10, at Bergen-Hohne base. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

