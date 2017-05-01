(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft [Image 5 of 12]

    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Africa closes an engine panel during routine maintenance at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is an autonomous command designed to provide contingency support to U.S. Africa Command, including tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, embassy reinforcement, support to noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 05:32
    Photo ID: 3091457
    VIRIN: 170105-M-ND733-091
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft [Image 1 of 12], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

