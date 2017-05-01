Captain Joshua Daly, a pilot assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response – Africa, reads a Naval Aviation Training and Operating Procedures checklist during routine maintenance at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is an autonomous command designed to provide contingency support to U.S. Africa Command, including tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, embassy reinforcement, support to noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES This work, Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft [Image 1 of 12], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.