374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher, poses for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop, at the University of Guam, Guam, Dec. 7, 2016. Each year, OCD provides aid to over 30,000 islanders in Chuuk, Palau, Yap, Marshall Islands and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, delivered via C-130H Hercules. Best is the line of communication between the islands and the C-130 aircrews, ensuring that each bundle of goods arrives safely at its drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott/Released)

