    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.06.2016

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Cenarrusa, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management craftsman, climbs out of the crawlspace of the Child Development Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2016. From performing disease vector surveillance to providing base wide pest control services for insects and wildlife, entomology Airmen utilize both preventative and immediate response maintenance practices to ensure that facilities remain pest free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Delano Scott/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

