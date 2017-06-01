(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Al-Taqaddum leaders visit Iraqi security forces [Image 1 of 6]

    Task Force Al-Taqaddum leaders visit Iraqi security forces

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christian Cabaniss, Task Force Al-Taqaddum commander, shares a meal with Iraqi security force officers during the Iraqi Army Day celebration near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 6, 2017. The Marines train Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 01:24
    Photo ID: 3091429
    VIRIN: 170106-A-MF745-193
    Resolution: 5242x3495
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Al-Taqaddum leaders visit Iraqi security forces [Image 1 of 6], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

