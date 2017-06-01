Task Force Al-Taqaddum leaders visit Iraqi security forces

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christian Cabaniss, Task Force Al-Taqaddum commander, awards an Iraqi security force general with a certificate of appreciation near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 6, 2017. The Marines train Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

