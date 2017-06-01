Task Force Al-Taqaddum leaders visit Iraqi security forces

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christian Cabaniss, Task Force Al-Taqaddum commander, speaks at the Iraqi security force Army Day ceremony near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 6, 2017. The Marines provide training to ISF in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|01.06.2017
|01.10.2017 01:25
|3091424
|170106-A-MF745-084
|5760x3840
|2.35 MB
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|0
|0
|0
