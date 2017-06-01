Phalanx Conducts Fire Mission

A land–based Phalanx weapons system assigned to B Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts a test fire mission to maintain mission readiness at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 6, 2017. The LPWS targets and destroys incoming enemy munitions before they are able to cause damage to an area. B Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the fire mission in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

