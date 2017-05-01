U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Weidner discusses terrain features on a map with Iraqi security forces leaders during a key leader engagement at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. Coalition and Iraqi security forces used the key leader engagement to improve advise and assist operations to maintain security of the area. The KLE was conducted in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

