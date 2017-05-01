Iraqi Security forces and Coalition leaders discuss training operations during a key leader engagement at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. The KLE was conducted in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
This work, Key Leader Engagement [Image 1 of 3], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
