An Iraqi security forces leader meets with Coalition forces during a key leader engagement at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. Leaders from both ISF and Coalition forces met to discuss ways to improve training and better assist in the fight against ISIL. The KLE was conducted in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

