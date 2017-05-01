(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security forces graduation [Image 2 of 7]

    Iraqi security forces graduation

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zarchary Weidner, Iraqi security forces development training manager, congradulates an ISF member graduating from the combat training course provided by Coalition forces at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. The ISF members were trained on marksmanship, battlefield medicine, urban assault, building clearance, and improved explosive device detection. The training was conducting in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 01:29
    Photo ID: 3091403
    VIRIN: 170105-A-MF745-205
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces graduation [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

