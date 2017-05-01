Iraqi security forces graduation

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zarchary Weidner, Iraqi security forces development training manager, congradulates an ISF member graduating from the combat training course provided by Coalition forces at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. The ISF members were trained on marksmanship, battlefield medicine, urban assault, building clearance, and improved explosive device detection. The training was conducting in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

