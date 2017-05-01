An Iraqi security forces commando receives his graduation certificate at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. The ISF members completed training courses in marksmanship, battlefield medicine, urban assault, building clearance, and improved explosive device detection to increase success in combat situations. The training was conducting in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 01:29
|Photo ID:
|3091397
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-MF745-099
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security forces graduation [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
