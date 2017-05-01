Iraqi security forces graduation

An Iraqi security forces commando receives his graduation certificate at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 5, 2017. The ISF members completed training courses in marksmanship, battlefield medicine, urban assault, building clearance, and improved explosive device detection to increase success in combat situations. The training was conducting in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

