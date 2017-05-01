Iraqi security forces graduation

Iraqi security force stand in formation during a graduation ceremony following training at Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan 5, 2017. The ISF members trained in marksmanship, first aid, building clearance, urban assault, and improvised explosive device detection training to enhance their skills on the battlefield. The training was conducting in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

