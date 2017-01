170108-N-WA993-099

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Valerie Greenaway, training officer aboard the the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), listens to a question from a Sailor regarding the Department of the Navy transgender policy training. Transgender service members are allowed to serve openly, and they can no longer be discharged or separated for their gender preference. Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

