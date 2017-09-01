Marine Corps General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congratulates Defense Secretary Ash Carter after Dunford presented Carter with the Department of Defense Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. Jan. 9, 2017. Secretary Carter received the award during the Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review Ceremony in honor of the Secretary of Defense. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 21:09 Photo ID: 3091052 VIRIN: 170109-D-DB155-014 Resolution: 3925x2617 Size: 6.35 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for Carter [Image 1 of 13], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.