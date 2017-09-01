Defense Secretary Ash Carter reacts to watching a video made in honor of his career during the Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review Ceremony in honor of the Secretary of Defense at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. Jan. 9, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 21:09
|Photo ID:
|3091047
|VIRIN:
|170109-D-DB155-010
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for Carter [Image 1 of 13], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
