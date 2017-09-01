Service members depart Comny Hall after participating in the Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review Ceremony in honor of the Secretary of Defense at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. Jan. 9, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 21:08
|Photo ID:
|3091035
|VIRIN:
|170109-D-DB155-003
|Resolution:
|4792x3195
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for Carter [Image 1 of 13], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
