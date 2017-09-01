The U.S. Army Band passes for review during Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review Ceremony in honor of the Secretary of Defense Jan. 9, 2017 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va. Standing are Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, his wife Stephanie Carter, left, and Marine Corps General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 01.09.2017
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for Carter, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.