USS Bataan Snow day

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 9, 2016) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) clear snow from the flight deck in preparation for getting underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US