    USS Bataan Snow day [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Bataan Snow day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170109-N-UM082-010
    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 9, 2016) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) clear snow from the flight deck in preparation for getting underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:43
    Photo ID: 3090975
    VIRIN: 170109-N-UM082-010
    Resolution: 5147x3436
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Snow day [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

