The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institiute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photo by Amber K. Whittington, DLIFLC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 19:22
|Photo ID:
|3090974
|VIRIN:
|161104-A-LA916-009
|Resolution:
|6341x4219
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Black Daggers [Image 1 of 9], by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
