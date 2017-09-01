170109-N-UM082-008
NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 9, 2016) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Lee Kerry clears snow from the flight deck in preparation for getting underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 19:43
|Photo ID:
|3090969
|VIRIN:
|170109-N-UM082-008
|Resolution:
|3849x5766
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bataan Snow day [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT