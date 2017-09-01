USS Bataan Snow day

170109-N-UM082-008

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 9, 2016) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Lee Kerry clears snow from the flight deck in preparation for getting underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

