    The Black Daggers [Image 5 of 9]

    The Black Daggers

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institiute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photo by Amber K. Whittington, DLIFLC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:21
    Photo ID: 3090965
    VIRIN: 161104-A-LA916-005
    Resolution: 2056x3081
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Black Daggers [Image 1 of 9], by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    special operations command
    US Army
    airborne
    parachute team
    DLIFLC
    Black Daggers

