SFC Mark McRae watches on as the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institiute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photo by Amber K. Whittington, DLIFLC Public Affairs)

