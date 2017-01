170109-N-UM082-007

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 9, 2016) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Lee Kerry and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Bryan Mckernan clear snow from the flight deck in preparation for getting underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 19:44 Photo ID: 3090953 VIRIN: 170109-N-UM082-007 Resolution: 5552x3706 Size: 1.54 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Snow day [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.