NORFOLK, Va., (Jan. 7, 2017) Operations Specialist Seaman Preston Moore, from Flint, Mich., sweeps snow off the catwalk aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is currently inport preparing for an upcoming planned deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll/Released)

Date Taken: 01.07.2017
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, snow falls onboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5), by CPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.