    snow falls onboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 4 of 6]

    snow falls onboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170107-N-UB993-063
    NORFOLK, Va., (Jan. 7, 2017) Operations Specialist Seaman Preston Moore, from Flint, Mich., sweeps snow off the catwalk aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is currently inport preparing for an upcoming planned deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, snow falls onboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5) [Image 1 of 6], by CPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan LHD 5

