    U.S. Military participates in 103rd Rose Bowl Game [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Military participates in 103rd Rose Bowl Game

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Corrice 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Local Military leaders, led by Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, left, salute during the National Anthem as the B2 Spirit Bomber flies over the field at the start of the 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. Gen. Wilson, along with Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, 509th Bomb Wing commander, represented the U.S. Air Force at the Tournament of Roses events in Pasadena, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3090829
    VIRIN: 170103-F-HW403-330
    Resolution: 2028x1449
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military participates in 103rd Rose Bowl Game [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Military participates in 103rd Rose Bowl Game
    Air Force Leadership Participates in Tournament of Roses Activities
    Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center Wrangle Balloon at Hollywood Christmas Parade

    USAF
    Rose Bowl
    SMC
    Stephen Wilson
    Samuel Greaves
    B2 Spirit Bomber
    Paul Tibbets IV

