U.S. Military participates in 103rd Rose Bowl Game

Local Military leaders, led by Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, left, salute during the National Anthem as the B2 Spirit Bomber flies over the field at the start of the 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. Gen. Wilson, along with Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, 509th Bomb Wing commander, represented the U.S. Air Force at the Tournament of Roses events in Pasadena, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice)

