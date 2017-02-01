Air Force Leadership Participates in Tournament of Roses Activities

U.S. Air Force Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, waves to the crowd during the 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and their staff participated in the 128th Rose Parade and 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice)

