    Air Force Leadership Participates in Tournament of Roses Activities [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Force Leadership Participates in Tournament of Roses Activities

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Corrice 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, waves to the crowd during the 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Lt Gen. Samuel Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and their staff participated in the 128th Rose Parade and 103rd Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3090820
    VIRIN: 170102-F-HW403-388
    Resolution: 2980x2128
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Leadership Participates in Tournament of Roses Activities [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tournament of Roses
    SMC
    Greaves

