    Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center Wrangle Balloon at Hollywood Christmas Parade [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center Wrangle Balloon at Hollywood Christmas Parade

    HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Corrice 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base wrangle a balloon during the 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, in Hollywood, Calif., Nov 27, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice/RELEASED.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3090819
    VIRIN: 161127-F-HW403-107
    Resolution: 2980x2128
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: HOLLYWOOD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center Wrangle Balloon at Hollywood Christmas Parade [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hollywood
    Parade
    SMC
    Toy Soldier

