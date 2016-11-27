Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base wrangle a balloon during the 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, in Hollywood, Calif., Nov 27, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Corrice/RELEASED.)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 18:34
|Photo ID:
|3090819
|VIRIN:
|161127-F-HW403-107
|Resolution:
|2980x2128
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|HOLLYWOOD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen from the Space and Missile Systems Center Wrangle Balloon at Hollywood Christmas Parade [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT