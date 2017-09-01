(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13]

    SD honored at farewell ceremony

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attends his farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:52
    Photo ID: 3090806
    VIRIN: 170109-D-GO396-1068
    Resolution: 5560x3707
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    secdef
    defense
    secretary
    ashcarter

