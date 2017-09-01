Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, his wife Stephanie, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attend Carter's farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3090803 VIRIN: 170109-D-GO396-0978 Resolution: 5546x3623 Size: 3.75 MB Location: FORT MYER, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.