Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, his wife Stephanie, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, watch a video showcasing Carter's accomplishment during his time in office at his farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3090802
|VIRIN:
|170109-D-GO396-0905
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT