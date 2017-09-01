Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and his wife Stephanie pose with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife Ellyn, during Carter’s farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:51 Photo ID: 3090792 VIRIN: 170109-D-GO396-0476 Resolution: 5076x3675 Size: 3.49 MB Location: FORT MYER, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.