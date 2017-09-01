Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is presented the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award by U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, CJCS, during his farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 17:51
|Photo ID:
|3090787
|VIRIN:
|170109-D-GO396-0327
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT