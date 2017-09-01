Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is presented the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award by U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, CJCS, during his farewell ceremony at Fort Myer, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 17:51 Photo ID: 3090787 VIRIN: 170109-D-GO396-0327 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.77 MB Location: FORT MYER, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD honored at farewell ceremony [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.