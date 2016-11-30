(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Coast Guard, Seychelles partner to improve port security

    U.S. Coast Guard, Seychelles partner to improve port security

    SINGAPORE

    11.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Lt. Cmdr. Darain Kawamoto, liaison officer, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Detachment Singapore speaks with master of the Costa Romanica on his review of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code for the Port of Victoria, Seychelles. Nov 30, 2016. The engagement involved sharing best practices and visiting Seychelles Port Authority to observe the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 16:54
    Photo ID: 3090730
    VIRIN: 161130-G-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 129.82 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Seychelles partner to improve port security, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Imagery available: U.S. Coast Guard, Seychelles partner to improve port security

    TAGS

    international
    Singapore
    liaison
    Coast Guard
    marine detachment
    FEACT
    International Ship and Port Facility Security Code

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT