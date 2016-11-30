U.S. Coast Guard, Seychelles partner to improve port security

Lt. Cmdr. Darain Kawamoto, liaison officer, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Detachment Singapore speaks with master of the Costa Romanica on his review of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code for the Port of Victoria, Seychelles. Nov 30, 2016. The engagement involved sharing best practices and visiting Seychelles Port Authority to observe the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

