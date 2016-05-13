The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center held their annual Language Day 2016 at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 13 to promote and encourage cultural understanding and customs from around the world.



Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which features cultural displays and activities as well as ethnic foods served by local international vendors on the Presidio’s Soldier Field every year.

(Photo by Amber K. Whittington)

