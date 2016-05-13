(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Language Day 2016

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center held their annual Language Day 2016 at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 13 to promote and encourage cultural understanding and customs from around the world.

    Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which features cultural displays and activities as well as ethnic foods served by local international vendors on the Presidio’s Soldier Field every year.
    (Photo by Amber K. Whittington)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Language Day 2016, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    US Army
    DLIFLC
    Language Day
    Cultural Dance

