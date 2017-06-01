(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief Awana retires

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Russell Mesinas, a crew chief with the 154th Air Maintenance Sqaudron and member of the Hawaii Air National Guard Honor Guard team folds the United States flag during the flag folding portion of a retirement ceremony held for Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Awana, January 6, 2017, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Awana, standing in the background, retired from the Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard after 41 years of service to country and state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:34
    This work, Chief Awana retires, by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

