Deputy Chief of Engineers visits Europe District

Maj. Gen. Richard L. Stevens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, deputy commanding general, recognizes Europe District employees during a visit to Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 10, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Gross)
