(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water

    Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    The Coast Guard responds to a vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 9, 2017.
    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at 1:58 a.m. of the vessel taking on water and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, to assist the mariners. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3090509
    VIRIN: 170109-G-AS553-1001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT