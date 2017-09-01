The Coast Guard responds to a vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 9, 2017.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at 1:58 a.m. of the vessel taking on water and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, to assist the mariners. (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:28 Photo ID: 3090509 VIRIN: 170109-G-AS553-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.59 MB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water, by PO3 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.