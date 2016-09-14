Master Sergeant loves mentoring, giving back

Master Sgt. Mike Gabino, noncommissioned officer in charge of Undergraduate Education at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, enjoys dancing with his wife, Evelyn. When he is not on duty at the institute, Gabino enjoys his three favorite hobbies: watching movies, dancing and enjoying restaurants with his family. Gabino mentors Soldiers and other NCOs at the institute and also strives to inspire younger people as he volunteers in the community in Monterey, California. (Photo courtesy Master Sgt. Mike Gabino)

